I am certain that underneath South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s very smooth and polished presentation is a deep leftist of some kind. And now he has provided us with an important clue of just what kind of president he might be—a portrait that he apparently approves:

Let’s see, let’s see—who does this remind me of? Oh that’s right. This guy:

I’ve always wanted to stick a piece of bubble gum on Brown’s official portrait to see how long it would take someone to notice.