Thelma & Louise go to Israel

In his Wall Street Journal column “Thelma and Louise go to Israel,” Bill McGurn looks at the vacation plans of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. “The Democratic Party’s Thelma and Louise—Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar—are taking their act to Israel,” McGurn writes. “In a great gift to Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to let them in.”

This Thelma and Louise are on a mission. They seek to steer the direction of the Democratic Party further to the left against Israel. McGurn’s citation of Thelma and Louise provides a politically optimistic take on their driving. In the spirit of McGurn’s column, the Journal presents “a teaser trailer looking at their story so far.”

Thelma and Louise to the contrary notwithstanding, there is no comic element to this particular production. I think back to Omar’s utterly deceitful presentation of herself to a largely Jewish audience at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park the week before the DFL primary in August 2018, which I covered for Power Line. Omar plays us one and all for chumps. She reserves a special contempt for her media enablers and they continue richly to deserve it.