Loose Ends (97)

• First it was bedbugs at the New York Times. Now this (and behave people, despite the obvious and overwhelming temptation):

The New York Times may have bed bugs, but the Washington Post has a roach problem. “We have a growing pest problem,” Post director of newsroom operations Jillian S. Jarrett wrote in memo to newsroom employees August 14. “We’ve gotten several reports of cockroaches in the newsroom.” Lest you think this is a building-wide issue, Jarrett writes, “Facilities says that this is a newsroom problem and not happening on other floors.”

Funny that the roaches appear to be only in the newsroom. Yes, you’d have to have a heart of stone not to see this as a metaphor of something.

• Holy-moly, s— just got real. PM Boris Johnson got the Queen’s permission to “prorogue” Parliament a couple weeks from now, which means in practice that Parliament will be out of session while Boris proceeds with a no-deal Brexit by the early October deadline. Trump approves:

“Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” the President posted on Twitter. “Especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!” Love U.K.”

• With new polls the last couple days showing Biden with a firm lead, it appears Paul is correct that the Monmouth Poll I noted here Monday showing Warren and Sanders even with Biden was an outlier. The Monmouth Poll has taken a lot of heat for having a small sample size (about 300 people) and thus a large margin of error (almost 6 percent). Monmouth issued this statement: