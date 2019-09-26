Posted on September 26, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, House of Representatives

Essence of Schiff

The highlight of the House Intelligence Committee hearing so far has to be Chairman (ugh!) Adam Schiff’s recitation of the Trump/Zelensky phone call (video below). Here we get to the “essence” of the proceedings (to borrow Schiff’s terminology). In his recitation Schiff fabricated Trump’s side of the conversation and, when called on it, explained that it was meant to be a “parody.”

Schiff himself is a walking parody of political deceit and ambition.  It doesn’t make for a pretty picture. Twitchy has more here.

