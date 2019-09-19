Stand by your sham: Omar’s squeeze play

David Steinberg has done more than any other reporter to expose Ilhan Omar’s marriage to her brother and all the related frauds she has perpetrated over the past 10 years. As I will reiterate in subsequent installments of this series, everything about Omar is a fraud, including her name. We have seen a plethora of congressional scandals in our history, yet we have never seen scandals like Omar’s in Congress. Here we have something new under the sun.

In four intensely reported investigative columns — here (August 13, 2018), here (October 23, 2018), here (October 30, 2018), and here (November 5, 2018) — David reported evidence supporting the proposition that Omar entered into a sham marriage with her brother in 2009.

We posted David’s fifth such column earlier this year under the heading “Meet Leila Elmi: The Missing Link Showing Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother.” Drawing on his research, interviews, and social media evidence, David made the case that Omar has engaged in a variety of fraudulent activities and willful misrepresentations related to her marital arrangements. David separately meditated on the role of the media in perpetuating the Omar frauds in the PJ Media column “Ilhan Omar Happened Because Media Chose to Lie to You.”

David is back on the Omar beat in the new PJ Media column “Ilhan Omar’s Husband No Longer Works for Minneapolis Councilwoman. Sources Say Omar Asked for Him to Be Fired.” David reports that Omar worked to have her estranged husband — Ahmed Hirsi — fired from his job with the Minneapolis City Council in order to increase the financial pressures on him and maximize her leverage over him. Much of this column derives from Minneapolis sources whose information David has previously found reliable.

David and I do not share sources. I can nevertheless confirm the gist of David’s column based on information provided by my own sources, who told me the same thing earlier this summer about Hirsi’s termination from his position as a council staffer at Omar’s urging.

David has developed sources for his reporting on Omar while working somewhere in the vicinity of New York City and without ever setting foot in Minneapolis. I have had the advantage of working in the Twin Cities to develop my sources on Omar. The Star Tribune has numerous reporters on state and national politics whose job it is to report full time. Think what they could do to crack the Omar case wide open if they put their mind to it.