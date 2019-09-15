Why Democrats Don’t Talk About the Economy

As I and many others have noted, the Democrats barely mentioned the economy during last week’s presidential debate. Why not? Because they look silly if they try to deny that the Trump administration, with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and deregulation on a massive scale, has given the economy a major boost.

Trump’s boom is a particular problem for the Democrats because it is being felt where it counts, in jobs and wages. The Council of Economic Advisers published this graph a few days ago, along with a discussion of job growth under the Trump administration. The blue line is non-farm employment as projected by the Congressional Budget Office in its last release before the 2016 election. The red line is what has actually happened–ten times, in the current quarter, the job growth that the CBO predicted. Click to enlarge:

This is why the Democrats are reduced to hoping for a recession.