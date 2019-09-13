It’s the Economy, Stupid

I did better than most viewers last night; I stuck out the Democratic debate for an hour or an hour and a half. I was struck by the fact that in all that time, the economy was never mentioned. It turns out I didn’t miss a thing: the economy was barely mentioned during the entire marathon evening.

This is understandable, perhaps, to the extent that the Democrats have no answers to President Trump’s economic boom. But not caring about the economy is a luxury of the liberal upper class. It is not an option for the rest of us. Minority voters, in particular, are acutely aware of the increased job opportunities they have seen since the beginning of the Trump administration. If the Democrats continue the course they are on, Trump will make historic gains among minority voters.