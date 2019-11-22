Fredo in free fall

In a hilarious footnote to Schiff impeachment theater, CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo conducted an on-air experiment to disprove President Trump’s doubt about the (brief) overheard phone call that somehow resulted in the 40-minute lecture on Ukraine policy by State Department official David Holmes. Video of the CNN segment is embedded in the tweet at the bottom. This, as they say, is CNN (in the age of Trump).

The New York Post provides this narrative account:

Cuomo, in a bid to prove Trump wrong, called his mom on air, first without the speakerphone on, in an attempt to show viewers and his co-hosts that they’d be able to hear. “Let’s just play with that for a second. Mom, can you hear me?” asks Cuomo while holding his phone out in front of him. Following a moment of awkward silence, he moved the phone toward CNN journalist Dana Bush. “Can you just say hello?” Cuomo asks, as the two sit idly for several seconds without a response. Cuomo then flips on the speakerphone, at which point his mom’s voice is audible. Following the failed stunt, another co-host notes, “I can’t hear your mother, Chris. You’re over there … I’m sitting across the table.”

Here is the video. I’m filing this under Laughter is the Best Medicine.