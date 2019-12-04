Loose Ends (105)

These are the crazy years. To wit:

Pratt posted the Instagram photo on Tuesday as part of a collaboration with Amazon. This prompted Momoa to comment under “The Guardians of the Galaxy” star’s photo saying, “Bro i love you but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on.”

Actor Chris Pratt on Wednesday apologized for posting a photo on Instagram of him posing at a gym with a single-use plastic water bottle in his hand after “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa called out his fellow Hollywood star.

Pratt apologized in response saying, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!!” “Love you too buddy,” Pratt added in his reply. “My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

• As my mentor M. Stanton Evans liked to say, “Whenever I learn of a serious new public policy problem, I always want to know what Hollywood celebrities think. Whether it is the MX missile, acid rain, or welfare reform, it is important to ask what Bono thinks.”

And as if on cue, we get this:

WASHINGTON — John Kerry, the former senator and secretary of state, has formed a new bipartisan coalition of world leaders, military brass and Hollywood celebrities to push for public action to combat climate change. The name, World War Zero, is supposed to evoke both the national security threat posed by the earth’s warming and the type of wartime mobilization that Mr. Kerry argued would be needed to stop the rise in carbon emissions before 2050. The star-studded group is supposed to win over those skeptical of the policies that would be needed to accomplish that. . . Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting and Ashton Kutcher round out the roster of more than 60 founding members. Their goal is to hold more than 10 million “climate conversations” in the coming year with Americans across the political spectrum.

Yes, because we know that you couldn’t possibly solve any problem without celebrities (also truant 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirls). By the way, how come Bono isn’t on the roster?

Also, World War Zero? This can only mean one thing: we can look forward to another apocalypto-climate movie soon. But not much imagination: given the zombie-like character of the climatistas, most people will rightly think this movie is a sequel to World War Z.