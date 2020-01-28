David Steinberg responds, cont’d

I have called Guhad Hashi Ilhan Omar’s “enforcer,” a characterization he has embraced, so perhaps “henchman” or “butt boy” would be more appropriate. On Sunday Hashi emitted a stream of vulgar threats against David Steinberg on Facebook. Hashi threatened David in connection with his reporting on the possible federal investigations of Omar. On Sunday afternoon, for example, the New York Post published Ebony Bowden’s article drawing on David’s reporting.

Judging by Hashi’s response, the heat is getting to someone. David continues to document the action and respond on Twitter.

Update: After I reported his threats against me to the @FBI SAC reviewing @IlhanMN’s file, he deleted many. Yet he left one threat live. He had 24 hours. I have to conclude he means what he says. Am taking further action. Let’s see if @StarTribune finds him newsworthy yet. pic.twitter.com/5RpXwTddq1 — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 28, 2020

Here David comments on an article by Mike Mullin in the Minneapolis weekly City Pages. The Star Tribune bought City Pages in 2015. Mullin and City Pages are somewhere south of pathetic.

Like clockwork, here is Minnesota outlet @citypages ridiculing the story, ignoring facts and developments that have been public record for years now. DM me, @citypages. Do some goddam work for your readers. https://t.co/or40ATDAPw — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 27, 2020

The great silence continues to cover the Minnesota media landscape.

Folks: I’m furious w/ the media’s failure this time.@StarTribune, @MPRnews, and @AP all failed to do a social media check on @IlhanMN’s new manager. And didn’t notice the ex-con w/ Ilhan all night — who is now threatening me. Go ask her a tough question for once, media. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 27, 2020