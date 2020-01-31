Dems then & now: Biden memo edition

It’s hard to top my first impeachment related edition of “Dems then & now.” The retrieval of the 1999 Biden memo, however, makes a timely appearance for the windmills of your mind. John Bresnahan and Burgess Everett report at Politico: “In January 1999, then-Sen. Joe Biden argued strongly against the need to depose additional witnesses or seek new evidence in a memo sent to fellow Democrats ahead of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.” Bresnahan and Everett add: “The Biden campaign declined to comment.”

Quotable quote (from Biden memo): “In light of the extensive record already compiled, it may be that the benefit of receiving additional evidence or live testimony is not great enough to outweigh the public costs (in terms of national prestige, faith in public institutions, etc.) of such a proceeding. While a judge may not take such considerations into account, the Senate is uniquely competent to make such a balance.”

