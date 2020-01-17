Enter Dalia

Several candidates have announced their intention to run against Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District. The latest to join the fray is Dalia al-Aqidi. Al-Aqidi is an Iraqi refugee and a Muslim, so she superficially resembles Omar. But she couldn’t be more different. I’ve been hearing about her for a while from my friends at Madison McQueen, who made this campaign launch video. I am pretty sure you will like it:

Interesting fact: in 2014, al-Aqidi began wearing a cross to show solidarity with Christians being murdered by Islamic radicals.

In the first 24 hours of her campaign, Dalia seems to have made a pretty big splash. She doesn’t say it in the ad, but she is a Republican. Many think there is no way a Republican can win in Minnesota’s 5th, the modern-day equivalent of a rotten borough, and that Omar can only be defeated in the Democratic primary. I guess we will find out. In the meantime, it is nice to see a fellow refugee mounting a full frontal assault on the corrupt Ilhan Omar.