Posted on January 17, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Ilhan Omar

Enter Dalia

Several candidates have announced their intention to run against Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District. The latest to join the fray is Dalia al-Aqidi. Al-Aqidi is an Iraqi refugee and a Muslim, so she superficially resembles Omar. But she couldn’t be more different. I’ve been hearing about her for a while from my friends at Madison McQueen, who made this campaign launch video. I am pretty sure you will like it:

Interesting fact: in 2014, al-Aqidi began wearing a cross to show solidarity with Christians being murdered by Islamic radicals.

In the first 24 hours of her campaign, Dalia seems to have made a pretty big splash. She doesn’t say it in the ad, but she is a Republican. Many think there is no way a Republican can win in Minnesota’s 5th, the modern-day equivalent of a rotten borough, and that Omar can only be defeated in the Democratic primary. I guess we will find out. In the meantime, it is nice to see a fellow refugee mounting a full frontal assault on the corrupt Ilhan Omar.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses