A word on Jeff Jensen

Yesterday I noted that Attorney General Barr has tasked Jeff Jensen, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, with a review of the case brought against former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. In addition to stints with PriceCoopersWaterhouse as a CPA, with the FBI as a Special Agent, with the Eastern District of Missouri US Attorney’s office as an Assistant United States Attorney, Jensen also worked, most recently, for several years in private practice at the Husch Blackwell firm in St. Louis.

I hoped that one of our friends at Husch Blackwell would give us his or her take on Jensen. Here it is, from one of Jensen’s former Husch Blackwell colleagues:

I can assure you that Jeff Jensen is an absolute straight arrow who will conduct a thorough investigation and honestly report what he finds. If, as seems likely, Flynn was set up by Comey and friends and the FBI withheld the original 302s, Jeff will say so. I am reasonably confident that, as a former FBI agent, Jeff is not happy with what Comey, McCabe, et al., did to the agency’s reputation.

Obviously to be taken for what it is worth, but it comes from a trusted acquaintance.