Are Democrats Rooting for the Black Death?

Most Democrats try not to let on that they are hoping for a demographic catastrophe with many millions of deaths, or a global economic collapse, on the ground that such disasters might swing the 2020 presidential election their way. To be fair, some might not even feel that way. But others, like the repellent Paul Krugman, are out and proud:
Democrats and the media are literally cheering as the financial markets drop due to the coronavirus. Sick! pic.twitter.com/f3TPIktuJH
Krugman doesn’t merit any further comment.