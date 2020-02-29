Posted on February 29, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Coronavirus, Democrats

Are Democrats Rooting for the Black Death?

Most Democrats try not to let on that they are hoping for a demographic catastrophe with many millions of deaths, or a global economic collapse, on the ground that such disasters might swing the 2020 presidential election their way. To be fair, some might not even feel that way. But others, like the repellent Paul Krugman, are out and proud:


Krugman doesn’t merit any further comment.

Responses