Posted on March 9, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden

Biden on the trail (2)

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis draws attention to a few of the videos compiled by RNC rapid response director Steve Guest. The videos depict Joe Biden struggling to name-drop Barack Obama. “[A]s much as Biden invokes Obama,” Biden has “still occasionally forgotten his name on the campaign trail.” It’s probably past time to ask what is happening here, or to keep pointing it out.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses