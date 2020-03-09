Biden on the trail (2)

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis draws attention to a few of the videos compiled by RNC rapid response director Steve Guest. The videos depict Joe Biden struggling to name-drop Barack Obama. “[A]s much as Biden invokes Obama,” Biden has “still occasionally forgotten his name on the campaign trail.” It’s probably past time to ask what is happening here, or to keep pointing it out.
"Because they invaded another country and annexed a significant portion of it called Crimea. He's saying that it was President [awkward long pause] my boss. It was his fault." pic.twitter.com/x5M6TKH4F6
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 5, 2020
