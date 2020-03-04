Chief Justice Roberts Throws Down on Chuck Schumer

Today at a rally on the Supreme Court steps that was staged to protect the most sacred sacrament of Democratic Party religion—abortion on demand—Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer threatened two Supreme Court justices:

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Chief Justice John Roberts has issued a statement:

To be sure, President Trump has made some ill-advised statements about the partisanship of some judges (“Obama judges,” or “Democrat judges”) and has also drawn a rebuke from the Chief Justice, but no one has said his statements were “dangerous,” mostly because Trump never threatened any judge in any way (nor has he to my knowledge defied any adverse judicial order). It will be interesting to see whether the media will hold Sen. Schumer to the same standard of outrage they apply to Trump.

Chaser: Schumer tweeted this less than a month ago:

As we’ve had occasion to say many times, if liberal didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.