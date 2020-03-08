Posted on March 8, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Presidential Election, Amy Klobuchar

Did Amy Let It Slip?

In yesterday’s podcast, Steve asked whether I had heard any rumors about Amy Klobuchar being promised the vice-presidential slot in return for dropping out and endorsing Joe Biden. I hadn’t. But (via Ann Althouse) Amy herself may have let the secret out yesterday:


Watch for yourself. “Ticket” could have been a slip of the tongue, but Klobuchar’s ensuing confusion seems suggestive.

Regardless, Klobuchar is the most obvious VP choice, given that it almost has to be a woman, and Amy is young by Democratic Party standards. She probably would be the best choice, too, so I hope Biden selects someone else (assuming he gets the nomination). How about a Biden-Sanders unity ticket?

