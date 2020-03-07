The Power Line Show, Ep 171: Wot Happened? Who Knows the Thing?

How in the heck did Joe Biden’s mummified campaign come back to life? Or is it just back to zombie status—still dead, but up and moving and menacing the living? That’s the main subject of this week’s fast-paced, high-energy episode featuring John Hinderaker as well as listener favorite “Lucretia.” Our conclusion is that Democrats decided they are more the party of creeping socialism than Bernie socialism, in which case it is better to have an actual creep as the nominee. We also break down Sen. Chuck Schumer’s startling threat to the Supreme Court, which is even worse than it sounded when put in a larger context, and we also kick around the coronavirus and its potential political effects. We manage to sneak in some of our favorite Joe Bidenisms along the way, and a few “lyin’ dog-faced pony soldier” insults.

Exit bumper music this week is an extended excerpt of our opening bumper music that people occasional ask me about, which is “Buster,” by moe.

