Schuminations: Shame (4)

Senate Majority Leader McConnell took to the floor of the Senate this morning to make a statement on Chuck Schumer’s threats and prevarications regarding his threats on Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Here is an excerpt as forwarded to us by Senator McConnell’s staff:

Less than three years ago, of course, an unhinged and unstable left-wing activist attempted a mass murder of congressional Republicans at a baseball field across the river.

A Senate leader appearing to threaten or incite violence on the steps of the Supreme Court could literally be a matter of deadly seriousness. So I fully anticipated our colleague would quickly withdraw his comments and apologize. That’s what even reliably liberal legal experts such as Laurence Tribe and Neal Katyal have publicly urged. Instead, our colleague doubled down. He tried to gaslight the entire country and stated that he was actually threatening fellow Senators. As though that would be much better. But it’s a fiction. And then a few hours later, the Democratic Leader tripled down. Instead of taking Chief Justice Roberts’s sober and appropriate statement to heart, he lashed out yet again, and tried to imply the Chief Justice was biased for doing his job and defending the Court. Our colleague therefore succeeded in attacking thirty-three percent of the Supreme Court in the space of a few hours.

We do hope that some serious consequence beyond verbal condemnation follows Senator Schumer’s misconduct.