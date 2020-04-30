In California, Governor Newsom has closed all beaches and state parks. There is talk of massive civil disobedience. We will see. Here in Minnesota, the temperature neared 70 degrees today, as our long-delayed Spring is finally kicking into gear. People across the country are getting restive. The shutdowns, many think, have gone on long enough and (in my opinion) have proved to be both unnecessary and horribly destructive. The phrase that has gone through my mind, over and over, as I have witnessed the terrible effects of the shutdown has been, let my people go.

Turns out I was not alone. This comes from the Babylon Bee: