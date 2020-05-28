Coronavirus in one state (53)

Governor Walz turned up at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington in tow to discuss to address the killing of George Floyd. (I got to know and respect John when he was St. Paul Chief of Police. I think he is a standup guy and ethical leader. He is out of place in this crowd.)

I watched the briefing live and haven’t watched it again. You have to see it to believe it. In his own remarks, Governor Walz “validate[d] [his] emotions.” He brought in Flanagan to exploit her racial mania. Speaking remotely, Flanagan described herself as a “light-skinned Native American” or whatever. She is nuts.

Contemplating the epidemic, the assembled leaders encouraged “protesters” to employ the recommended public health practices. They urged “protesters” to wear masks and maintain the appropriate social distance. Next stop: the Twilight Zone.

The authorities attributed 33 new deaths to COVID-19, bringing the current total to 932. Twenty-seven of the 33 new decedents were residents of long-term care facilities, bringing that total to 752. Residents of long-term care facilities account for 81.4 percent of all deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The age breakdown of the new decedents follows the usual pattern. Two were in their 100’s, 9 were in their 90’s, 11 were in their 80’s, six were in their 70’s, four were in their 60’s, and one was in his 30’s (with “no known underlying condition”).

MN Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says moving recovered COVID-19 patients from hospitals to long-term care facilities has been an "affirmative" part of their plan for managing hospitalizations. She says they are "revisiting" that policy, but it is still happening. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 27, 2020

Health Commissioner Malcolm and Governor Walz took one question about the nursing home crisis some 50 minutes into the briefing. Why were hospitalized COVID-19 patients returned to nursing homes? Malcolm blathered for a while in response. Tom Hauser tweeted out part of Malcolm’s response (above).

Malcolm also assured her audience that they are “making careful decisions” and will be “revisiting” the practice. Walz attributed responsibility to the CDC. “This wasn’t a mistake,” he said.