Deep thoughts by James Comey

Jack Handey is the inspiration for this series. He gave us, for example, this deep thought:

If a kid asks where rain comes from, I think a cute thing to tell him is “God is crying.” And if he asks why God is crying, another cute thing to tell him is “Probably because of something you did.”

Someone should tell it to James Comey and delete “probably.”

Comey of course felt the need to unburden himself yesterday on the dismissal of the case against Michael Flynn. Kim Strassel’s comment on Comey’s deep thought is actually deep.