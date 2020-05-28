Slow Joe Does It Again

You may have already seen Joe Biden confusing D-Day with Pearl Harbor. He’s wrong about the item of Delaware history he cites, as well:

Sure, everyone slips up once in a while when speaking. But two things about Biden: 1) he can hardly get through the most softball of interviews without bungling, and 2) even when he isn’t garbling his facts, he comes across as a goofball. Why? Because he is a goofball. For the Democrats, COVID has been a nice distraction from the fact that they don’t have a presidential candidate. But as Biden comes out of hiding, anxiety in the Dem ranks can only grow.