Barack Obama was the star attraction at Joe Biden’s virtual fundraiser yesterday. In financial terms, the event was highly successful. More than 175,000 people donated a total of $7.6 million, according to the Biden campaign. In the daily Wall Street Journal Washington bureau email this morning, Ken Thomas adds that a separate component of the event for high-dollar donors raised $3.4 million for an overall haul of $11 million for the event. The latter event was closed to the media.

Trump campaign director of strategic communications Marc Lotter plucked a highlight from Biden’s remarks even though NPR reports in the linked story above that no video stream was made available. Lotter tweeted out the clipped highlight. It’s also posted here on YouTube.

In the clip Biden issues a directive: “Stop, stop the cold war future that we’re talking about. We talk about a cold, a peaceful cold war, what are we talking about?” Still in possession of his faculties, Obama seems to be wondering what Biden is talking about.