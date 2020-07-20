Chronicles of the Crazy Time (16)

Time for an update on peak craziness I think. I have figured out that the left’s strategy is simply to flood us with more and more crazy until we all give in, but I don’t think we should let them off the hook by ignoring their mental breakdown completely.

• First, let’s get the fake news and junk science out of the way:

Men Should Limit Alcohol to Just One Drink Per Day, Experts Say Health experts are bringing down the bar: Men should limit themselves not to two drinks per day — the long-standing recommendation — but just one. So says a report out Wednesday, which is set to be included later this year as part of the first update to the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans in five years. Since 1990, the guidelines had maintained that men could healthily drink two alcoholic beverages daily, while women could only drink one.

“Experts” say. This is the first step to full communism. But there’s an obvious workaround: get some extra large glasses. Or have the bartender “freshen up” your “one” drink more often. [Comment by John: This is why God invented First Class!]

• Move over Redskins: the 49ers need to change their name, too:

Are the San Francisco 49ers the next target for a name change? The Forty-Niners, of course, were the generation of fortune seekers who rushed to California in the mid-19th century in search of gold. The upsurge in white population created conflicts with the Indian people here that led to a campaign of extermination against them. . . Most of the Forty-Niners did not strike gold and get rich. So they reverted to farming, often simply seizing land from the Indians and in some cases killing or enslaving them. The California government actively aided this carnage. At least three times California funded militia to kill Indians, to the tune of $1.5 million (unadjusted for inflation).

The good news is that if the team keeps the name, they won’t have to worry about pressure to re-sign Colin Kaepernick, because he’d obviously refuse to play for such a racist team.

P.S. The author of this article in the San Francisco Chronicle, Salvatore J. Cordileone, is the archbishop of San Francisco. Makes my mind run back to something Margaret Thatcher once asked the Archbishop of Canterbury: “Why can’t we have any Christian bishops?”

• Yeah, Trader Joe’s is now racist, too:

Petition asks Trader Joe’s to change its ‘racist’ food packaging “The Trader Joe’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures — it presents ‘Joe’ as the default ‘normal’ and the other characters falling outside of it — they are ‘Arabian Joe,’ ‘Trader José,’ and ‘Trader Joe San,’ the petition states. “… The common thread between all of these transgressions is the perpetuation of exoticism, the goal of which is not to appreciate other cultures, but to further other and distance them from the perceived ‘normal.'”

And guess what Trader Joe’s has done? Capitulate immediately and completely:

The company responded to calls to change the packaging on its international products with the following statement: “While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect— one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” said Kenya Friend-Daniel, national director of public relations for Trader Joe’s.

Haven’t these people got anything better to do? On the other hand: neat! More collectable items I can add to my stash next to Uncle Ben’s rice, Aunt Jemima syrup, Land ‘O’ Lakes butter, and McDonald’s polystyrene clamshell hamburger boxes (abandoned way back around 1990).

• Because of course they did:

Mutual of Omaha removes Native American chief from its logo Native American imagery has been part of Mutual of Omaha’s logo for 70 years, with the distinctive profile of an Indian chief as a familiar sight atop the Fortune 500 company’s midtown headquarters. But no more. As part of a number of new initiatives addressing issues of racial equality and social justice, the insurance company announced Friday that it’s immediately retiring the longtime logo. Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge said that to Mutual, its logo has never had a disrespectful connotation, having been adopted years ago as a symbol of strength and respect. And he said he was aware of no complaints about it from external groups.

“But we are still using a symbol from another culture that isn’t ours,” he said in an interview. “We don’t want to or need to appropriate that symbol. The Mutual of Omaha name stands on its own, and we want to be part of the change that’s happening.” Um, who wants to tell the CEO that “Omaha” itself is a native American name, and thus they need to change the name of the company itself?

• Years ago symphony orchestras were urged to adopt blind auditions so that selection committees wouldn’t be susceptible to bias in picking musicians. In those days, it was thought a lot of women weren’t getting selected because of sexism. Well guess what—now the wokerati are demanding that orchestras abandon blind auditions because it isn’t yielding the correct racial balance. This demand appears—where else?—in the New York Times:

To Make Orchestras More Diverse, End Blind Auditions . . . American orchestras remain among the nation’s least racially diverse institutions, especially in regard to Black and Latino artists. In a 2014 study, only 1.8 percent of the players in top ensembles were Black; just 2.5 percent were Latino. At the time of the Philharmonic’s 1969 discrimination case, it had one Black player, the first it ever hired: Sanford Allen, a violinist. Today, in a city that is a quarter Black, just one out of 106 full-time players is Black: Anthony McGill, the principal clarinet. The status quo is not working. If things are to change, ensembles must be able to take proactive steps to address the appalling racial imbalance that remains in their ranks. Blind auditions are no longer tenable.

Funny how racial diversity doesn’t seem to be a problem in the NBA, NFL, or Major League Baseball.

• I pass this along without comment: