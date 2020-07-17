Feel Good News of the Day (UPDATED)

We interrupt our coverage of mainstream media mendacity to pass along some good news about the media for a change:

Vox Media laid off about 6% of its staff on Thursday, citing the pandemic’s impact on revenue across the media industry. The digital media company, which owns a namesake news site as well as The Verge, Eater and the popular biweekly New York Magazine, employs about 1,200 people. This means the layoffs amount to 72 employees. . . Vox isn’t the only media company with pandemic furloughs that turned into layoffs. McClatchy, owner of 30 US newspapers, furloughed more than 100 employees in April. This week, McClatchy laid off the majority of people on “pandemic leave,” McClatchy spokesperson Jeanne Segal told CNN Business, with 84 staffers being let go and 25 staffers returning.

UPDATED: It appears Andrew Sullivan is among the layoffs. I suspect he was an expensive item on New York‘s budget.

And then there’s NPR:

NPR Radio Ratings Collapse As Pandemic Ends Listeners’ Commutes Broadcast ratings for nearly all of NPR’s radio shows took a steep dive in major markets this spring, as the coronavirus pandemic kept many Americans from commuting to work and school. The network’s shows lost roughly a quarter of their audience between the second quarter of 2019 and the same months in 2020. . . NPR’s research revealed recommencing commutes would boost back audience the most.

I wonder whether this last fact will make NPR reconsider their support for mass transit and other do-good anti-car schemes of the left?

Meanwhile, Rush Limbaugh’s ratings are up, and Tucker Carlson is blowing the roof off cable TV news ratings.