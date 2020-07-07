Mount Rushmore in the Gun Sights

Some mainstream Democrats are backpedaling on their war against the United States, claiming that their party’s shock troops, Antifa and the like, are only going after Confederate statues. Sure, like Christopher Columbus, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Frederick Douglass, Ulysses Grant, and so on. As usual, the Democrats count on most people being too uninformed to realize that they are lying through their teeth.

But some Democrats are not reticent at all about wanting to tear down America. This group includes Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan. She posted this on Instagram on the 4th of July:

Once again, we are not talking about Confederates here–George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. So there is no wiggle room: in the eyes of this high-ranking Democratic office-holder, honoring these men constitutes white supremacy. Not only that, they–Washington et al.–“committed genocide.” And America is built on stolen land. These views are, I think, widely held within the Democratic Party, which increasingly is explicitly anti-American.

How does a lieutenant governor think she can get away with such anti-American nonsense? Easy. She knows there is not a single reporter in the State of Minnesota who would ask her an uncomfortable question about her hatred of America. More important, the state’s governor, tinpot dictator Tim Walz, knows that no reporter would ask him whether he agrees with his own lieutenant governor’s anti-Americanism. Thus do Democrats get away with firing up their rank and file while concealing their party’s true nature from normal Americans.