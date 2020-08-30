Posted on August 30, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Election, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Democrats

Don’t Let the Mob Win

That is the theme of this nuclear ad by Tom Cotton, which is going live in Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight. The violent mobs of Antifa and BLM need to be hung around the neck of the Democratic Party, and this ad goes a long way toward that end:


Note, too, the importance of Minnesota and Wisconsin as battleground states. Although, to be fair, if President Trump carries Minnesota it probably means the election isn’t close.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses