For Senator Graham

Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures is the only such gabfest I can take any more. The rest have all assimilated themselves to the leftist blob. Maria’s show is actually worth watching.

Yesterday Maria had Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on to talk about a false 2018 briefing given by the FBI to the Senate Intelligence Committee on the Steele Dossier. Senator Graham’s press release on the newly declassified document bearing on his claims posted here. The document with the briefing talking points is posted as redacted here.

Senator Graham stated in the interview that “the FBI was sent over to brief” the Intelligence Committee about the Steele Dossier in 2018. According to Senator Graham, the FBI briefer misled the Intelligence Committee consistent with the newly declassified document. Senator Graham is accordingly “going to write a letter to [FBI Director] Christopher Wray and ask him who gave the briefing to the Senate Intel Committee in 2018 and how could they be telling the Senate Intel Committee in 2018 a bunch of lies when they knew better…”

Is Senator Graham saying he doesn’t know who gave his colleagues the briefing? Why can’t Senator Graham ask one of his colleagues over on the Intelligence Committee who gave the briefing? How can this be a mystery? Is that classified as well?

And why aren’t any members of the Senate Intelligence Committee exercised about it? Why has it been left to the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to follow up? Maybe someone from Senator Graham’s office can drop us a line ([email protected]).

We are never going to get to the bottom of the Russia hoax wrongdoing. Not even close.

FOX News has posted a story on the interview here. The video is via Ian Schwartz/RCP (with transcript).