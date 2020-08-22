God? Who’s That?

The conservative movement is a big tent. We have plenty of room for atheists and those with unconventional religious beliefs. Still, the overwhelming majority of Americans, and an even larger majority of conservatives, are religious, with most being Christians and Jews, along with a growing number of Muslims. And pretty much all conservatives who are not themselves personally religious respect our country’s Judeo-Christian heritage and understand the role it has played in our history.

Not so the Democrats. Democratic delegates booed God, I believe, during both their 2012 and 2016 conventions. One might have thought that in 2020, with the Democratic convention being virtual, almost entirely scripted and pre-recorded, with no delegates actually present, such spontaneous anti-God demonstrations would no longer embarrass the party.

But one would be wrong. The Democrats’ hostility to religion is so strong that they can’t help themselves. This time, it is the Pledge of Allegiance. At least two DNC caucuses have made a point of dropping “under God” from the Pledge:

NEW! Democrats leave out, "Under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance at the #DemocraticNationalConvention Muslim Caucus meeting this week. Watch delegate AJ Durrani skip it. Featured speakers at the event were @BernieSanders @RashidaTlaib & @TomPerez @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ra4SX2cqNy — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

NEW VIDEO: At the #DemocraticNationalConvention , LGBT Caucus purposely leaves out the words, "under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance. Watch. This now makes twice that two key constituencies of the Democratic Party have done this. See my earlier tweet about DNC Muslim Caucus pic.twitter.com/2GIDcCMq1F — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

This kind of thing doesn’t happen randomly. Rather, it is an expression of deeply-held ideological conviction. There are a number of ways to describe the epic disaster of socialism, but perhaps the most basic is that socialism turns the state into an all-powerful god. In order to do that, all competing–i.e., arguably real–Gods must be extinguished. That is what we are seeing from today’s Democratic Party.