The case for HCQ

Last night Harvey Risch — M.D., Ph.D. — professor of epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health, joined Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin. Risch is of course the author of the Newsweek essay “The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists. We Need to Start Using It.”

If it weren’t for President Trump’s advocacy of hydroxychloroquine to treat (early) cases of COVID-19, this would be old hat. However, Trump Derangement Syndrome rules the media. Despite its apparent safety and efficacy for patients in high-risk categories, hydroxychloroquine therefore had to be stigmatized and condemned. Professor Risch is himself a prophet without honor at Yale, although the Yale School of Medicine posted this interview with him back in May, around the time his paper on the subject was published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

That’s where we are now. As usual, Levin asked good questions and then let his excellent guest answer them. Here is the interview, now brought to you by President Trump himself.