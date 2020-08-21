“Unity” Event Canceled Due to Threats of Violence [Updated]

We wrote here, here and here about a shameful incident that occurred in Hugo, Minnesota, when a group of Black Lives Matter thugs led by a Democratic candidate for the Minnesota legislature, John Thompson, besieged the home of the head of the Minneapolis police union, screaming obscenities and threats at the officer’s family and at random neighbors, and beating an effigy of the officer’s wife with a stick. The incident was mostly covered up by local media and became known only because a reporter from Alpha News was present.

In response to that debacle, a group that included State Senator Roger Chamberlain planned a “unity rally” to take place in Hugo tomorrow. Unfortunately, due to threats from Black Lives Matter Democrats, the politicians who had planned on participating in the “unity rally” have withdrawn from the event. Senator Chamberlain released a statement this afternoon that said in part:

The reprehensible protests in Hugo on August 15 weigh heavily on the minds of citizens of Hugo and the people of Minnesota. The conduct of future Democrat state Representative John Thompson and other protesters has not yet been appropriately condemned by the governor and other Democrats. Allowing such conduct to go unchecked is dangerous. I am sorry to report that our calls for peace and our planned unity rally in support of our community have been met with threats and potential for violence. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, and for the safety of Hugo residents, Saturday’s unity rally in Hugo has been canceled.

At last word, however, an African-American minister named Tim Christopher says the rally will go forward despite BLM threats:

No State Leaders will Attend this rally but the community will go forward to have this rally https://t.co/8P3U3XsH1b — RevTimChristopher (@RevTChristopher) August 21, 2020



I think that is good. There is no reason for normal people to be intimidated by Black Lives Matter thugs. My guess is that the Democrats’ threats will come to nothing, but if any violence does take place, it will be reported on by Alpha News. It is unlikely that any “mainstream” news outlet will break the media vow of silence when it comes to Black Lives Matter.

UPDATE: A group of Trump supporters called Magasota is stepping into the breach: