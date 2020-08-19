Walzing with BLM

John Thompson is the DFL-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 67A. On Saturday he led a Black Lives Matter “protest” at the home of Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll in Hugo, Minnesota. Hugo, by the way, is a semi-rural community 20 miles north of St. Paul. Posting the Alpha News video of Thompson in action here, John Hinderaker described Thompson as “a profane, violent lunatic.”

The profanity involved denunciation of Hugo. The violence involved Thompson’s repeated beating of the effigy of Kroll’s wife while others strike an effigy of Kroll. To say the least, Thompson is not fit for public office.

Governor Tim Walz has endorsed Thompson’s bid for the state legislature. “I’ve known John for years,” Walz has announced. “His fierce advocacy and commitment to his community is exactly what’s needed in the State Legislature right now. I look forward to working with him as the next State Representative for 67A.”

Walz’s endorsement of Thompson now stands as a devastating indictment of Walz himself. What does he have to say now following Thompson’s performance outside Kroll’s home? One is left to draw inferences from Walz’s statement in the linked tweets below. Walz is not usually given to expressing himself with such circumspection.

It means that we change more minds and hearts through honest debates with our neighbors. And that we never stop seeing them as that: our neighbors. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 18, 2020

KSTP TV reporter Tom Hauser takes up the story in this report and in the video below. Walz’s silence speaks. I infer that Walz stands by his endorsement of Thompson. Among other things, Walz’s pussyfooting tends to undermine his “Stay home MN” message.