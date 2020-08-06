Walz versus Frey (2)

FOX 9 is our local FOX station. FOX 9 investigative reporter Tom Lyden has done an excellent job covering the war between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as revealed in recently disclosed text messages in the days following the death of George Floyd.

Who is responsible for the great harm that has befallen the Twin Cities? That is the question. However, this is not a binary choice. Both Walz and Frey are abject failures whose errors and omissions have been felt across the United States.

Below is the first of the three reports posted in Tom Lyden’s story “‘Thrown under the bus’: Text messages detail Minneapolis frustration.” After the advertisements that precede them. There is a lot to chew on in these reports.

Below is the second of the three FOX 9 reports. Conveying Frey’s perspective on the night they burned the Third Precinct headquarters down, this was originally reported two weeks ago. This is the video posted on YouTube.

Below is the third FOX 9 report, this one reported by Theo Keith with Governor Walz’s response. Walz dances in his accustomed fashion. John comments in his update here.