Posted on September 24, 2020 by John Hinderaker

Law Enforcement Priorities

This woman, attending a high school football game in Ohio, outdoors and without wearing a mask, was tased, handcuffed and arrested. She put on an impressive resistance, even after being tased. And at least one of the officers arresting her doesn’t appear to be wearing a mask, either. Via PJ Media:

It isn’t only attending football games that can run afoul of the law. Going to church can be illegal, too:


Gotta handcuff those Christians!

Not everyone who blatantly violates the law gets arrested, of course:


It is nice to see that law enforcement has its priorities straight.

