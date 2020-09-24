Law Enforcement Priorities

This woman, attending a high school football game in Ohio, outdoors and without wearing a mask, was tased, handcuffed and arrested. She put on an impressive resistance, even after being tased. And at least one of the officers arresting her doesn’t appear to be wearing a mask, either. Via PJ Media:

It isn’t only attending football games that can run afoul of the law. Going to church can be illegal, too:

They are arresting people who attend church now. pic.twitter.com/embDRJnksp — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 24, 2020



Gotta handcuff those Christians!

Not everyone who blatantly violates the law gets arrested, of course:

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020



It is nice to see that law enforcement has its priorities straight.