Nancy Pelosi, Queen of Hypocrisy [Updated]

San Francisco’s hair salons are shut down tight as part of California’s COVID hysteria. You can’t get your hair done–unless, of course, you are Nancy Pelosi. On Sunday afternoon, Pelosi had a private session for a wash and blow-out at a San Francisco salon. The salon owner, who was not involved in Pelosi’s appointment, blew the whistle.

Here you see Pelosi walking through the salon–not wearing a mask, by the way, which also violates California’s rules:

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only. Salon owner Erica Kious, in a phone interview with Fox News on Tuesday, shared details of Pelosi’s visit. Kious explained she has independent stylists working for her who rent chairs in her salon. “One of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night,” Kious said. A screengrab of the text message she received from one of her stylists, and obtained by Fox News, said: “I’ll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair.”

Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as a double standard. “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. …

Kious said Pelosi received a wash and a blow-dry, but told Fox News that “you’re not supposed to blow dry hair” according to coronavirus safety precautions for hair salons. “We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,” Kious said. “I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen,” she explained. “I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.” She added: “The fact that they did this, and she came in, it’s like a slap in the face.” Kious told Fox News that she had expected to be able to reopen her salon in July, and prepared her space in accordance with local guidelines.

“They never let us open,” she said, while adding that she is unable to reopen outside because her salon specializes in hair color, and using chemicals outside is prohibited. But Kious said she is not alone in the hardships she has faced amid closures during the coronavirus pandemic. “This is for everybody,” she said. “I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry, and my city, what every small business is going through right now.”

The problem is made worse by the fact that San Francisco is in a state of collapse:

“No one can last anymore,” she said. “I have also lost 60 percent of my clientele because everyone is fleeing the city.” Kious said that the area where her salon is located has turned into “a third world country,” saying that “every other storefront is completely vacant and shut down and boarded up.” “And because of the shutdown, and the store closures, we’ve lost people, my clients, and my employees, and that is due to the politics in San Francisco,” she said, adding that the homeless population is “everywhere” and “defecating” all over the city. “It has gotten so extreme,” she said. “It is so night and day from what it was a year ago, that everyone is fleeing.”

It’s still OK, though, if you are rich and powerful. Like Nancy Pelosi.

UPDATE: This is how secure the Democrats feel in their hypocrisy. Carla Marinucci, a “Playbook senior writer” for Politico, thinks catching Democrats in the act might be illegal:

Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA — a "two party consent" state — to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent? https://t.co/0DYsEpnTSY #FoxNews — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 1, 2020



I will venture a wild guess that even in Democrat-controlled California, it is legal for the owner of a business to publish security video from her own premises. Shocking, I know. But liberal privilege isn’t what it once was.