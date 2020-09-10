The Biden media adjunct

The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled another SUPERcuts video, this one to document the media’s in-kind contribution to the Biden presidential campaign. The Beacon has posted the video under the headline “Media take it easy on Biden,” though that doesn’t quite capture the self-abasement of the “reporters” involved.

Rutz comments: “Even in their limited access to Joe Biden in the 2020 campaign cycle, mainstream journalists have taken to asking about his mask-wearing habits or what he thinks of Donald Trump’s soul.” As posted on YouTube, the video comes with the comment: “Nothing too tough now.”