Posted on September 10, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden, Media

The Biden media adjunct

The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled another SUPERcuts video, this one to document the media’s in-kind contribution to the Biden presidential campaign. The Beacon has posted the video under the headline “Media take it easy on Biden,” though that doesn’t quite capture the self-abasement of the “reporters” involved.

Rutz comments: “Even in their limited access to Joe Biden in the 2020 campaign cycle, mainstream journalists have taken to asking about his mask-wearing habits or what he thinks of Donald Trump’s soul.” As posted on YouTube, the video comes with the comment: “Nothing too tough now.”

