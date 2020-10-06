Another Great Moment In Journalism

The media freakout over President Trump’s 1) contracting COVID, 2) quickly recovering, apparently, from COVID, 3) returning to the White House, and 4) urging Americans not to allow our lives to be devastated by the virus, has likely been unprecedented in its absurdity. There is no point in dissecting all or any large number of the ridiculous press accounts (although you should check out CNN’s prize-winning entry), but I will offer, without comment, this contribution to the dumbing-down of America by a local news outlet: