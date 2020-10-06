Posted on October 6, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Media Bias

Tom Bevan: CNN wins!

Doing the job that all but a few Americans refuse to do, RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan is keeping up with the news as transformed and transmitted by CNN. Tom is, shall we say, a knowledgeable and sophisticated consumer of media. This morning he declares CNN the winner in a stiff competition for media bias. I think Tom is unfairly slighting CNN’s many competitors among the Democratic Party’s media adjunct, but I respect his judgment.

