Tom Bevan: CNN wins!

Doing the job that all but a few Americans refuse to do, RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan is keeping up with the news as transformed and transmitted by CNN. Tom is, shall we say, a knowledgeable and sophisticated consumer of media. This morning he declares CNN the winner in a stiff competition for media bias. I think Tom is unfairly slighting CNN’s many competitors among the Democratic Party’s media adjunct, but I respect his judgment.
I've consumed a lot of media over the last 20 years since starting RCP. It's my job. But I have never seen anything as biased and one-sided from a major media outlet as CNN's front page this morning. pic.twitter.com/6spBXdtVlk
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 6, 2020