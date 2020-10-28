Bobulinski speaks

Tucker Carlson met with Tony Bobulinski for an interview in Los Angeles about Bobulinkski’s work with the Biden family. Bobulinski authenticated the related materials on the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop and testified to their veracity. As a result, Bobulinski has been disparaged and defamed when his testimony hasn’t been spiked.

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin spoke with Bobulinski yesterday. Goodwin’s column on his own interview was posted late last night under the headline “‘Look out for my family’ — Hunter’s biz partner tells all on meetings with Joe Biden.”

Charles Creitz covers the Carlson interview for FOX News here. Bruce Golding covers it for the New York Post here. Tristan Justice covers it for the Federalist here. Bryan Preston covers it for PJ Media here. Andrea Widburg sets forth the background and hits the highlights in the American Thinker column posted here this morning along with videos of each FOX segment. These are the bullet points she extracted:

• Hunter and James Biden brought nothing to the deal other than the Biden family name,

• What China wanted was the Biden family name,

• Joe Biden was involved in the business deal, so much so that he had veto power over negotiations,

• In 2017, Bobulinski met Joe Biden twice when the Biden side of SinoHawk was courting him to step in and act as CEO,

• Bobulinski also spoke at length with James Biden, Joe’s brother,

• When Bobulinski asked James how they could get away with this kind of deal, which seemed to be falling into dangerous territory given that Joe could run again for president, James announced, “plausible deniability,” and

• The Biden group stiffed Bobulinski, leaving him out of pocket for all his expenses while channeling CEFC’s money into another entity that did not involve Bobulinski.

Below is a 17-minute segment posted by FOX News at YouTube. In this segment they take up the “Russian disinformation” theme peddled by former intelligence officers, by the vile Adam Schiff, and by the tools of these tools such as David Ignatius.

Here is the whole thing as posted elsewhere on YouTube.

Below are the segments posted by FOX News at the Tucker Carlson Tonight site.

The media’s treatment of this story and Bobulinski’s testimony virtually defies belief, but that’s where we are. And because that’s where we are, it’s also a portent of things to come.