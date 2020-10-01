Posted on October 1, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias, Supreme Court

How Desperate Are the Democrats…

…to smear Judge Barrett? This desperate:


NBC has pretty much declared itself a Democratic Party shill service. Here, NBC News pushes out a ridiculous anti-Barrett smear that was fed to it by “two Democratic committee aides.” No doubt those Democratic committee aides will have more smears for NBC to pass along in the course of the confirmation process.

Speaking of the confirmation process, what is the Democrats’ strategy? To delay and obstruct. Don’t take my word for it:

“Let me say this — I know it’s going to be a fight, I understand that,” Feinstein continued. “I don’t have a lot of tools to use, but I’m going to use what I have. We can try to delay and obstruct but they can run this process through. That doesn’t mean that we won’t fight tooth and nail.”

There seems to be a consensus that Tuesday night’s presidential debate was disgracefully low-class. Possibly so. But do you know what I think was disgracefully low-class? The Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats’ insane persecution of Justice Kavanaugh. More of the same is coming soon.

UPDATE: By the way, you can read Barrett’s written submission to the Judiciary Committee here. It is boring.

