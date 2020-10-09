Not cool with Cal

Andrew Stiles has compiled a collection of tweets with videos updating the story of Democratic senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham’s sexting scandal. Incumbent Republican Senator Thom Tillis has tweeted out the 30-second takedown below.

Chuck Schumer has spent over $80 million trying to paint one picture of Cal Cunningham, but North Carolinians are now realizing it was all one big lie and that Cunningham's candidacy is riddled with hypocrisy. Watch our new ad here -> pic.twitter.com/JImz4lcgAe — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) October 8, 2020

Stiles reports that Cunningham has canceled his public appearances, “but there was something he wanted to get off his chest.” Stiles notes that Cunningham has now posted “a bizarre video presumably recorded in a ‘windowless basement[.]'” In the video Cunningham lashed out at Tillis (tweet below).

NEW: Cal Cunningham is blaming SENATOR TILLIS for his sexting scandal pic.twitter.com/pZah66zOsm — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 8, 2020

It’s an interesting story. Stiles has more in “MELTDOWN: Cal Cunningham Lashes Out in Bizarre Batman-Voiced Hostage Video.” The third of the three videos included in his story is below.