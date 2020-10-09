Posted on October 9, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Election, Senate

Not cool with Cal

Andrew Stiles has compiled a collection of tweets with videos updating the story of Democratic senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham’s sexting scandal. Incumbent Republican Senator Thom Tillis has tweeted out the 30-second takedown below.

Stiles reports that Cunningham has canceled his public appearances, “but there was something he wanted to get off his chest.” Stiles notes that Cunningham has now posted “a bizarre video presumably recorded in a ‘windowless basement[.]'” In the video Cunningham lashed out at Tillis (tweet below).

It’s an interesting story. Stiles has more in “MELTDOWN: Cal Cunningham Lashes Out in Bizarre Batman-Voiced Hostage Video.” The third of the three videos included in his story is below.

