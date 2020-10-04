Trump reports from Walter Reed

Late yesterday afternoon President Trump took to Twitter. That was business as usual, but he took to Twitter to provide a first-person report on his condition. That was not business as usual. That was unusual.

I take it that he has been through a rough patch. He is recovering and feeling better. His message conveys gratitude all the way around. “I think I’ll be back soon,” he says.

Bill Jacobson comments at Legal Insurrection: “Trump is the master of the reality show, and now he is the complete center of attention with the whole world watching. Trump meets Survivor. You will watch. You can’t not watch.”