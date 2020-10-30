Posted on October 30, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden, Minnesota

We few, we ugly few

It’s dangerous to come out in the Twin Cities — to come out as a Trump supporter, that is. I’m deeply impressed by my fellow Minnesotans who showed up at Joe Biden’s drive-in rally at the Minnesota State Fair parking lot in St. Paul to express their support for Trump. They mightily annoyed Biden. They got under his skin. Biden called them “ugly folks over there beeping the horns.” Not Minnesota nice, but the Biden campaign is driven by hate.

