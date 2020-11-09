Criminal Voter Fraud Prosecution In Texas

The Attorney General of Texas has announced a voter fraud prosecution relating to ballot harvesting:

A Mexia social worker, Kelly Reagan Brunner, who worked at a State Supported Living Center (SSLC), was charged with 134 felony counts “of purportedly acting as an agent of election fraud,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Office announced. If convicted, Brunner faces up to 10 years in prison for these offenses. SSLCs serve people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brunner was charged with submitting voter registration applications on behalf of 67 residents without their signature or effective consent, while purporting to act as their agent, the AG’s office said. None of the SSLC patients gave effective consent to be registered. A number of them have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court, thereby making them ineligible to vote in Texas, the AG’s office said.

The Attorney General’s office is also investigating voter fraud that was uncovered by Project Veritas:

The announcement came less than two weeks after the same election fraud unit began investigating claims of another woman reportedly committing voter fraud, this time in Bexar County, after video and audio recordings were made public by undercover journalists working for Project Veritas. “What’s shown in the video is shocking and should alarm all Texans who care about election integrity,” Paxton said in a statement. “We are aggressively investigating the serious allegations and potential crimes that Project Veritas’s documentary audio and video recordings shed light on today.”

***

A series of undercover audio and video recordings depict a female, Raquel Rodriguez, stating that she can deliver votes for any candidates on the ballot for cash. She claims to have helped elect both Democrat and Republican candidates to office. In one recording, she said the cost for her team was $6 per vote. When asked about how many votes she could bring for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate M.J. Hegar, she said, “At least 5,000.”

This kind of thing is going on all across the country. Texas just has an Attorney General who is willing to investigate and prosecute it.