Posted on November 9, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Media

Let the healing begin!

CNN’s Jake Tapper offers a little career advice to Trump administration officials and supporters (tweet below). As we all know from his coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign, from his ecstatic promotion of the Steele Dossier in the first days of the Trump administration, and from his continuing coverage of the administration throughout, he’s got our best interests at heart. He sought to protect us from an alleged Russian agent and Putin stooge in the Oval Office — and I’m not talking about Hillary Clinton. Oh, yeah, let the healing begin!

