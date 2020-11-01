Trump Derangement In Overdrive

The great thing about the Trump phenomenon is that even if he loses on Tuesday, he’s going to haunt the waking dreams of the left for decades. More on this later, depending on the outcome. In the meantime, here are a couple of award-winning Tweets that show advanced TDS in action:

And here’s one from a professor of philosophy at Cornell:

Yeah, because I remember all of the violent rioting when Romney lost in 2012, when 90 percent of Republicans also thought he was going to win. What—you don’t remember that? The media covered it up I suppose. In fact, there’s been a meme on this point for several years now:

But speaking of riots, the left has organized massive protests around the country for next Wednesday “if Trump takes action to undermine the results.” You can read all about it at ProtectTheResults. I’m sure these protests, if they come off, will be “mostly peaceful.” No need to board up your storefronts or anything. It appears, from their partners page, that just about every left-wing group is part of the coalition—you might even call it a “vast left-wing conspiracy.” It looks like the largest attempt at a left mobilization since the Vietnam War.