Trump presents Biden’s greatest hits

Doing a YouTube search on “badakathcare” — one of Joe Biden’s greatest hits from the incredibly short campaign trail he has slow walked — I found this clip of President Trump playing the video of Biden’s greatest hits at his Michigan rally yesterday. Trump calls out “roll it” at about 1:30 of the video.

The Trump compilation is up to the minute. Grabien posted the highlight below that appears in it just three days ago with the caption: “Joe Biden: ‘I’ll Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize [Unintelligible]!’” Let us laugh while we can and while it is still laughable.