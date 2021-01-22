President Trump’s 1776 Commission presented its report on January 18, just before the inauguration of Trump’s successor. The report came under the immediate and insane assault of the mainstream media. Commission member Victor Davis Hanson, a historian of the first rank, set forth “Thoughts on the 1776 Commission and its report” in a column dated January 21. “[A]t any other age than the divisive present,” he observed, “the report would not have been seen as controversial.” Analysis: True.

Crossing paths with Hanson’s column were President Biden’s 17 January 20 executive orders — every one a stink bomb that promises to haunt us for the foreseeable future. In Section 10(c) of his Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government, Biden summarily revoked Trump’s order establishing the 1776 Commission. 1776 Commission, we hardly knew ye.

How long before the report itself is deposited down the memory hole? It won’t be long. I’m taking the liberty of serving up the report for our readers one more time (below). Get it while you can.

