Deep meaning of diversity, equity, & inclusion

The Harris/Biden administration is leading us beyond equal rights to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” “Diversity, equity, and inclusion” is the new shibboleth of the lunatic left and it permeates the recesses of the Democratic Party.

To take an example that hits close to home, the Minnesota Department of Education has just rolled out its very own “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center” to address “systemic racism,” to “ensure students receive an accurate history of Minnesota’s Indigenous people,” and to “develop and provide training for all school staff on anti-bias practices.”

Now that’s coordination. What’s it all about? It’s about getting our minds right. Some call it “training.”

Thus the gentleman from Madame Tussauds announced yesterday that he is abolishing the “offensive” 1776 Commission convened by President Trump. He has already deposited its final report down the memory hole. Biden called it “harmful” and “counterfactual,” adding that banning it will help national unity. Proponents of the veracity of the final report must be “wreckers.” (I embedded a copy here. Query what it got wrong while you still can.)

What does “equity” mean? It is not equality. It is a substitute for equal rights. It means they will determine who gets what according to their race, their ethnicity, or other status.

What does “inclusion” mean? It means they are including us out. That much I can tell you.

“Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies,” he explained with that glassy look in his eyes. We are deep into the territory of “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

Via Ian Schwartz/RealClearPolitics.